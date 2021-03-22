Health workers announced on Monday a “national struggle plan” demanding better wages. The force measures will conclude on Friday, with a three-hour stoppage each shift “in all health care facilities in the country”, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federation of Associations of Argentine Health Workers (FATSA), whose general secretary is Héctor Daer, summoned two days of claim. It happened after meeting this Monday with business representatives at the Ministry of Labor, where they analyzed “the progress of collective bargaining aimed at agreeing to revise the salary scales.”

FATSA brings together personnel from clinics, sanatoriums, hospitals and clinical analysis laboratories, among other establishments.

“We have never worked so much and paid so little,” they said in a statement. “No one can look the other way, Health is at the center of the scene and everyone must commit to the solution: businessmen, System funders, policy makers in each area of ​​government and provincial governments.”

The headquarters of Health FATSA. The Federation, which brings together health workers, announced a strike for this Friday. Photo Diego Waldmann

The measures will begin this Thursday, with informational assemblies in all work shifts. And they will lead to the strike on Friday, which will last three hours in each work slot and in which only emergencies will be attended.

From FATSA they warned: “We disclaim all responsibility, for the consequences that the legitimate measures of union action that we adopt, have on the health of all Argentines, in all those actors who have the obligation to respond to our just claim. “

“The health workers who have fought in an exemplary and unequal way against the worst pandemic of which we have memory, we have been enduring the deterioration of our income every month,” the statement said.

They indicated that they resisted “peacefully to limits never reached.”

And they assured: “The loss of the purchasing power of our salaries has acquired intolerable proportions and a large part of our workers receive incomes below the poverty line. “

What the business chambers say

The representatives of the business chambers acknowledge that workers are owed 15 percent corresponding to 2020. However, the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) denounced last Friday a “delay in the values ​​of benefits”, for which – they affirm – many companies are “at the limit of subsistence”.

Then, the spokesman for the health providers described the claim for the salary increase as “fair”. However, he warned that companies do not have “how to deal with it” due to the “delay in the values ​​of benefits and cost increases suffered by the sector during 2020, a gap that represents a delay in tariffs that borders 55%.”

AFG