“A society of care is putting people at the center (…) Care is understood in a community way at home and it is the activity that consumes the most time and that is why many times women cannot work, because they have to care,” says María Noel Baeza, regional director for the Americas at UN Women. Women do three times more care work and unpaid work than men. Finding a solution to this has been the focus of the conversations during the XV Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean. Latin American women seek to end the gap and inequalities in care.

#Health #Women #caregivers #care #protect #health