Almost two years after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the Region of Murcia will return to a normality almost identical to the old one. As announced on Monday by Fernando López Miras at a press conference, the Monitoring Committee decided to lift all the restrictions, which fundamentally affect the hotel industry, nightlife and celebration rooms. The decision will take effect on Wednesday.

There will no longer be capacity limits, diners or the requirement of the Covid certificate to enter the establishments. The dance floors are also back and it will be allowed to consume standing up. And the bars will work at full capacity again. The Community thus follows in the footsteps of the rest of the country. After another winter marked by Covid, a more hopeful spring is opening. The indoor mask will be practically the only memory of a pandemic that has marked society for two years.

The Region of Murcia had maintained a gradual de-escalation since the sixth wave subsided, but the capacity was still at 75% without a certificate and the dance floors remained closed. Concert halls, which have suffered a wave of concert cancellations since December, are among the main beneficiaries.

Almost four months of Covid certificate



All these measures are removed this week, expected on Wednesday. And thus the stage of living with the virus opens. The main agreement this Monday is the withdrawal of the Covid certificate, which was implemented in the Region of Murcia on October 23, almost four months ago, although its conditions have changed since then. For the hotel industry it has always been optional, although in practice they had no choice but to resort to it to develop their activity. In addition, for two weeks it was mandatory for pubs and discos.

The use of the passport did not manage to stop the escalation of infections, since the sixth wave was triggered precisely after its approval. But it has managed to reactivate the vaccination campaign, since coverage has risen about three points. However, with these rates already very high, the experts agreed that the usefulness of the certificate was practically nil. It is only maintained by Aragón, La Rioja (both only in centers for the elderly), Galicia and the Valencian Community.

Oxygen for concert halls



For its part, dance floors have been one of the main targets of the restrictions. Health allowed them to open in October, but closed them again in December, one day before Christmas Eve, due to the rise in infections. This ban, together with other measures such as capacity, had triggered a cascade of suspensions and postponements in concert halls, which have barely been able to breathe since the pandemic began. Now they finally receive an oxygen cylinder.