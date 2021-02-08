The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that companies have implemented voluntary withdrawal of medical operations that do not conform to the approved specifications and standards, addressing the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures towards them.

In its circular, the ministry explained its destination to all health facilities and health care practitioners, the voluntary withdrawal of eight batches of medicinal products produced by a local pharmaceutical company, for non-compliance with the approved specifications in terms of stability studies.

In a circular issued the day before yesterday, the ministry stressed the need for the manufacturer to withdraw these products from the public and private sectors, recommending all health care practitioners not to use those operations, if any, and all pharmacies to stop dispensing those operations, and return them to the supplier.

The ministry appealed to all citizens and residents not to hesitate to inform the ministry if any side effects occur when using these products.

The Ministry issued a second circular requiring the voluntary withdrawal from the company producing it to operate one of the pharmaceutical preparation (gupison 20 mg tablet), for non-conformity of the solubility test approved by the stability studies, bearing batch number 0251, and registered with the Drug Administration in the Ministry of Health.

The circular urged the manufacturer to withdraw the batch from the public and private sectors, recommending all health care practitioners not to prescribe or dispense the batch to patients, and urged all pharmacies to stop dispensing the batch and return it to the supplier.





