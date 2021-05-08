The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw, suspend and prohibit the import of herbal products that contain a substance called “acorus calamus”, which is considered a carcinogen.

In a circular to the health authorities, it has identified eight registered medicinal products that contain this substance, and their trade names are: “Caspa Drops-Dabur Pil0chek Tablets- Evanova Tablets- M2 Tone syrup- Mentat syrup- PHYT Cough Syrup- UPMood Capsules”.

The ministry recommended suspending the registration of the products it had included in the circular, and demanded the manufacturer to withdraw them from the public and private sectors. It also required health care practitioners not to dispense or prescribe any product containing the substance “Acorus Calamus”. It also called on pharmacies to stop dispensing them, and in the event of side effects occurring to one of its users, it called for it to be notified immediately through its “UAE RADR” smart application.

It is worth noting that «acros calamus» is a plant with several names, but the most famous of which is «aromatic reed» or «Indian pen», and is used in folk medicine to treat digestive problems, including ulcers, gastritis, flatulence, stomach upset and loss of appetite, and it is also used. A sedative, and for treating rheumatoid arthritis and stroke.

Some people chew calamus to remove the smell of tobacco, to increase their sense of freshness, and it is also used in foods as a spice.





