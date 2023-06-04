The Ministry of Health and Community Protection called for the withdrawal of lots of a medical product used to treat infections, in addition to the withdrawal of two medical devices for reasons related to the safety of the product, and recommended the manufacturers to take the necessary measures in this regard, and pharmacies to stop dispensing them until their conditions are adjusted.

And the Ministry issued a circular, which it sent to all health facilities and health care practitioners, regarding the withdrawal of batches from the medical product group “Mesporin 500mg IM, 1000mg IV/IM”, which is a treatment used as an antibiotic for a number of infections, after the manufacturer confirmed the presence of particles intermittently in representative samples of the batches. concerned.

And it called on the distributors of the aforementioned product to stop distribution, and to withdraw all affected batches of the concerned concentrate, and also called on health care practitioners not to use the affected batches, and stressed on all pharmacies the need to stop dispensing them and return them to the supplier.

In a related context, the Ministry issued another circular, which it sent to health facilities and all health care practitioners, regarding the withdrawal of the medical method “SAGE™ Vitrification Media Kit” as a result of the manufacturer’s withdrawal of one batch of the product, due to the presence of vials with wrong data labels, which may contain affected groups. On vials labeled as “VS” Freezing Solution, but in fact containing equilibration solution (ES), it stressed the need to follow the manufacturer’s safety report.

In a third circular, the ministry demanded the withdrawal of the medical device “MAQUET Cardiopulmonary GmbH/Gettinge”, after the company began removing the product due to the lack of a sufficient mechanism to sterilize the packaging, and stressed the need to follow the report issued by the manufacturer.

The Ministry called for the need to report through its official channels, in the event of exposure to any health complications as a result of the use of the aforementioned products, in order to take the necessary measures.