The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has banned marketing and has requested the removal of the market in a precautionary way of ‘bikini forte’ capsules to lose weight after confirming that they contain sibtraminean active substance that can cause arrhythmias, ischemic heart disease and serious vascular accidents, whose presence is not declared in the labeling.

Sibbtramine is an anorexigen principle – appetite substitute – that provides a feeling of satiety and produces an increase in caloric expenditure, which attenuates the adaptive decrease in basal metabolism during weight loss. It also increases heart rate and blood pressure, which can be clinically significant in some patients, having registered cases of arrhythmias, heart disease and vascular accidents after consumption.

This has been pointed out in a statement this Friday explains that it has been the General Judicial Police Police officer who has reported the commercialization of this product, that the agency had not authorized. Some analyzes carried out by the Official Control Laboratory of the AEMPS have found in its composition a sufficient amount of sibtramine to restore, correct or modify a physiological function exercising a pharmacological action, which gives it the legal condition of the medication.

In the labeling, it is indicated misleading way That the product is formed by a series of products of plant origin and amino acids, without referring to sibtramine, so false information is provided about its safety.

Some of the adverse effects That they can occur with the consumption of this principle highlight the dry mouth, headache, insomnia and constipation, among others. Sibutramine was part of the composition of recipe medicines destined for the treatment of obesitywhose commercialization in the European Union was suspended in 2010 for association of its consumption for serious adverse purposes.