The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has reported the cessation of marketing, the withdrawal from the market and the recovery of all batches of the cosmetic Cosmia-Shower Gel Apricot pit scrub 750ml and 250ml. The reason is the presence of the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosawhich can cause infections in elderly people or people with weakened immune systems.

The person responsible for placing this product on the market is the company SAS OIA (Auchan Retail), located in France, which the withdrawal has already begun of the product from the points of sale.

The product distributed in Spain in the Alcampo shopping centers, where the purchased units can be returned and the amount of the same will be paid. Alcampo has an email available to users ([email protected]) for those who have additional questions.

An opportunistic bacteria

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a bacteria that, according to the msd manual, inhabits the soil and waters of the entire planet. Sometimes they are also found in the armpits and genital area of ​​healthy people.

They act like opportunistic pathogen in humans and cause infections ranging from external and mild (for example in the ear or hair follicles) to internal and severe (affecting the lungs, bloodstream or heart valves). The risk is significantly higher for people who are elderly or have a weakened immune system.





Is common in hospital settingswhere it mainly affects people with diabetes, cystic fibrosis, suffer from other serious diseases, suffer from AIDS or take medications that inhibit the immune system, such as some of those used in the treatment of cancer or to avoid rejection in transplant recipients.

References

AEMPS. The AEMPS reports the cessation of marketing, the withdrawal and recovery of the Cosmia cosmetic – Apricot pit exfoliating shower gel 750ml and 250ml. Consulted online at on December 5, 2024.

Larry M. Bush. Pseudomonas infections. MSD Manual (2024). Consulted online at on December 5, 2024.

