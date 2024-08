Health|Recent research shows that it is possible to avoid type 2 diabetes through exercise and diet, even if the genetic susceptibility to the disease is high.

Daily beneficial exercise is part of the prevention of type 2 diabetes.

Roosa Niskanen HS

13.8. 10:00 | Updated 12:24 p.m

Delightful news for those who know that type 2 diabetes runs in their family.

The disease can be prevented with a health-promoting diet and exercise, even if you are genetically very prone to it, says the University of Eastern Finland recent research.