An annual check-up and timely, quality dental treatments could save Italy over 9 billion euros a year, almost as much as the bridge over the Strait of Messina will cost. This was highlighted by the experts of the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (Sidp), during the 23rd National Congress, which ends today in Rimini. In fact, according to a recent report by the European Federation of Periodontology, 544 billion dollars are spent every year around the world on treatments to resolve cavities or periodontitis that could have easily been prevented. In Italy, an average cost per capita, in the long term, is estimated to be over 18,000 euros for the treatment of tooth decay or periodontal disease, which can be avoided with adequate prevention which includes regular check-ups to allow for early therapies.

Fear still keeps Italians away from the dentist. As many as 64% fear it: at the top of their concerns are the discomfort with posture and the noises of the instruments characteristic of the dental practice. Thus only 28% check themselves regularly, while 40% go to the dentist only when they have obvious symptoms. But “prevention is the winning weapon we have to reduce oral health problems, which today affect one in two people in the world, a much higher incidence than all other common non-communicable diseases”, underlines Francesco Cairo, president Sidp and professor of periodontology at the University of Florence.

“Two billion people suffer from tooth decay – Cairo lists – one billion from severe periodontitis: the document of the European Federation of Periodontology, underlining that spending on dental care represents approximately 5% of all healthcare costs worldwide, has therefore invited to invest more in prevention because a large part of these expenses could be avoided. As many as 544 billion dollars could be saved, two thirds connected to treatment and one third due to the indirect costs of dental pathologies, but above all the loss of teeth caused by tooth decay and periodontitis is completely avoidable for most people.”

The European Federation of Periodontology document estimated the long-term costs directly associated with the treatment of tooth decay and periodontal disease in people aged 6 to 65 in Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Indonesia and Great Britain. The figure is obviously conditioned by the size of the population and ranges from 9 billion in Italy to 35 billion in Brazil.

The highest cost for individuals is estimated in Great Britain with 22 thousand euros per citizen and the lowest in Indonesia with 6,000 euros. In our country these costs exceed 18,000 euros per person, but with substantial differences between those with a high or low income. “For the former, the expense is approximately half compared to the latter, because a higher socioeconomic condition is associated with better possibilities of access to care, higher quality nutrition, more adequate cultural tools for knowing and adhering to strategies of prevention – specifies Cairo –. This means that it is necessary, as well as dutiful – he comments – to reduce inequalities, to promote access to checks and early diagnoses in all strata of society”.