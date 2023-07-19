The World Health Organization and Unicef jointly reported that an increase in routine vaccination of children was reported globally by 2022. However, both organizations emphasized the inequalities in vaccination between different countries and regions. Among the most backward is Latin America and the Caribbean, whose routine vaccination rates have already been declining in the last decade.
