The conference held at the La Sapienza University entitled “The challenges of the world of future health – Prospects and Scenarios: the role of the University and Industry”, which closes the 2024 edition of “Health4U”, took place in Rome. STEM University J&J Bootcamp” the J&J Foundation training project with the collaboration of La Sapienza University aimed at students who have chosen a faculty in the STEM area (chemistry, medicine, biology) to show real aspects and applications of the industrial world J&J.