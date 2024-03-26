The Healthbot contest promoted by Johnson and Johnson Innovative Medicine and the Digital World Foundation which puts artificial intelligence at the service of the health of the future has its winners. The work considered most innovative was 'Pharmabot', the 'Smemobox' project came second and 'VisionAll' came in third place. The award ceremony, during the RomeCup2024, is part of the J factor project, which aims to raise young people's awareness of scientific progress in the health field. The initiative involved 300 thousand young students from high schools, research centers, companies, universities and institutions by inviting them to develop prototypes of robotic and artificial intelligence solutions for health in terms of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of pathologies.