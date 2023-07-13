The Ministry of Health will include protection against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for all babies under six months of age in the vaccination schedule. This virus is the cause of the vast majority of bronchiolitis, a respiratory infection that every winter causes hospitalizations and the saturation of pediatric consultations and emergencies. As LA VERDAD was able to confirm, the vaccine will be administered next October in health centers to babies born between April 1 and September 30.

Those born between next October and March 31, 2024 will be vaccinated directly in hospitals, before discharge. In this way, they will already be protected. The Region of Murcia thus joins Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia, Asturias and Andalusia, which have already announced public funding for niservimab, which is actually a monoclonal antibody and not a vaccine as such.

Sources from the Ministry of Health emphasize that the inclusion of this drug “will contribute to reducing the care burden of Primary Care Pediatric consultations and pediatric Emergency and Hospitalization services in the most difficult seasons, such as autumn and winter, coinciding with the epidemic months of bronchiolitis”. It is estimated that some 13,000 babies under 6 months of age will benefit next season in the Region of Murcia. The investment will amount to 2.5 million euros.

The communities have begun to incorporate niservimab in record time, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) opened the door to its commercialization less than a year ago, in October 2022. As has already happened with other vaccines, regions such as Murcia they anticipate the common position in the Interterritorial Council. The communities did not reach a consensus last May when this issue was addressed. Clinical trials point to a reduction in hospitalizations that could reach 83%. The Vaccine Report, the body of experts that advises the Ministry of Health and the communities, has been in favor of vaccination, but doubts about the price aroused reluctance in some communities, so the decision was postponed.

Bronchiolitis causes epidemic outbreaks every winter. After the pandemic, when covid displaced RSV and other viruses, hospitals in the Region faced significant saturation. The pharmaceutical industry has focused on bronchiolitis, with the development of different vaccines and drugs that are beginning to reach the market. Research recently published in ‘The Lancet’ warned that this disease causes 100,000 deaths worldwide every year, although mainly in undeveloped countries.