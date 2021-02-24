The Ministry of Health intends to avoid, as happened last Christmas, that there are 17 different Holy Weeks, one for each community. Carolina Darias announced today that her department has commissioned a framework document from the Public Health Commission to try to unify the de-escalation and the opening of the autonomies with a view to the next holidays.

According to Darias, this commission will present this protocol “in the coming weeks” to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System with the idea that all the autonomies, “by mutual agreement”, establish “what can and cannot be done” in the next holidays.

The minister was convinced that there will be an agreement because, she assured, she has seen in the autonomies a general “sensitivity” to agree on “shared actions”. But that agreement, they already predict from the communities, will not be far from as easy as the minister made understand today.

Autonomies such as Madrid or Extremadura, the only two peninsular regions that do not have perimeter confinement, have been defending tooth and nail that will remain open in the coming weeks except for a rebound in infections of great magnitude. In that group, in which the two archipelagos are also, Castilla – La Mancha also wants to enter shortly. At the other extreme are most of the autonomies that have already hinted that they will not open at Easter or, like Castilla y León, that have already announced that they will continue to be perimetrated.