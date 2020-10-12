Winter is coming… and so is the flu. To counter a disease that could increase the number of hospital beds in an already tense health period, the government is launching, this Tuesday, October 13, a vaccination campaign in metropolitan France, after having started in September in Mayotte.

Each year, 2 to 6 million people are infected with the flu, resulting in tens of thousands of emergency room visits, and 10,000 deaths on average. This rate could sharply increase due to the Covid pandemic, and the combination of the two diseases. Like every year, the most vulnerable people will receive vaccination vouchers to collect the product directly from the pharmacy: people aged 65 and over, people suffering from chronic diseases or obesity, pregnant women. Medicare will pay for their vaccine at 100%.

But, this year, the nursing staff are ordered to use it, as insisted last Thursday, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran: “I really invite caregivers in hospitals, nursing homes, and in town, to be vaccinated against the flu, it is fundamental. “ Last year, they were a third concerned: 67% of doctors, 36% of nurses and 27% of nursing assistants. A percentage that some would like to see climb, even in an authoritarian manner. Like the National Academy of Medicine or the France Assos Santé association which asks “That the influenza vaccination obligation of all professionals in the health system, in the medico-social sector and its extension to all professionals providing home support for the elderly or disabled”. The National Order of Nurses affirms that “Vaccination is an ethical duty and that no health professional can derogate” because “Who says ethics always means acting in the interest of the patient”. The order will in turn organize a provaccination campaign in this direction. “We must be vigilant for the patients we treat, concedes Céline Laville, president of the CNI (National Nursing Coordination). But the flu shot is medically controversial. Caregivers must take their responsibilities in conscience. “ For his part, Olivier Véran kicks in touch: “The obligation would pass, I think, by law, I’m not even sure if we wanted to do that we would have the time within the allotted time. “

Accessible and free to all, without prioritization

Other paramedical professionals insist on widely disseminating this vaccine by making it accessible and free to all, without prioritization, with 100% coverage for the entire population. But will there be enough stock? Olivier Véran announced in September an additional 30% vaccine order. “Manufacturers have already increased their production, assured Olivier Bogillot, president of Sanofi France to AFP. The flu vaccine factories are working seven days a week right now. “ For their part, pharmacists are demanding to see their possibility of injecting doses to the entire population extended, just like medical biologists who claim to have “Premises adapted to security and confidentiality, staff trained in the act of vaccination as well as optimal management of quality and traceability”. And thus avoid the fiasco of Covid tests …