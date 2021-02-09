The technical spokesman for the Covid Committee, Jaime Pérez, confirmed this Tuesday in a press conference that the Ministry of Health will open an investigation into the vaccination against Covid-19 of the Bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, who received the first dose in a residence.

Pérez explained that the residential center – belonging to the Diocese, according to the bishop in a statement – introduced Lorca Planes “as personnel” of the same in the list sent for the administration of the vaccine. “From what we have been informed and have found out, the vaccination took place in a residence. They send us the lists of people to be vaccinated, but it is the place where they are going to vaccinate that their staff or people admitted “say they have to receive the dose, said the technical spokesperson, who understands that the Community” is not responsible of that”.

After recalling that those who can be vaccinated are the workers of the center and the residents, as well as the health professionals, Pérez once again insisted that “it was the residence hall that, through a computer program, has introduced that person as staff of that center ». Regarding the consequences that a breach of this nature may have, he clarified that this “has not yet been seen” within the Ministry.

In relation to cases in which surplus doses have been used to vaccinate, for example, pensioners from mutual insurance companies, the technician recalled that Health limited the use of these surpluses to vaccination teams and large dependents. «If in some center a vaccination has been done outside of what has been marked; We do not know in all the places if there could have been some in which this has been done, but it should not have been done, “he added.

Pérez pointed out that the Ministry is working on a protocol to avoid this type of practice, although he stressed that “it must be taken into account that it is very difficult to reach an issue that we are not aware of was this irregularity.” In line, he reiterated that there is a Social Services computer platform where professionals and residents – including volunteer staff – register. Subsequently, an informed consent must be uploaded, which generates a list of people who have to receive the vaccine.

“The lists are reviewed,” he pointed out, after qualifying that “logically the name of all workers can only be controlled by each of the centers.” “The key is that: if a worker is registered in a computer program, the control is done through that system”, with which “we cannot bequeath the detail of the last person”, with “name and surname” .

When asked for his assessment regarding the bishop’s refusal to take the second dose, the technical manager said that getting vaccinated is “voluntary”, although he has recommended that he conclude the process. But “the person is free to take or not take the second dose,” he stressed.

Reduction in the number of infections



On the other hand, Pérez reported the improvement in the epidemiological curve and the reduction of infections to 50 percent in the last week, which will help to “relieve” the pressure on health spaces, especially in terms of occupation of beds and centers Primary Care. Of these, only 25 percent are at the red level, up from 90 percent a week ago.

Right now, the average positivity rate in the tests performed is 7.2 percent. However, he recalled that the Region of Murcia continues in Phase 2 and there are 25 municipalities in extreme risk, 17 in very high, two in medium-high and only one in low, for which he has asked society to continue respecting the measures to prevent the advance of the virus.

The Region is one of the communities that accumulate a higher percentage – 99.4% – in the vaccination process, with 75,792 doses administered, of which 24,312 correspond to the second. 23,810 doses arrived this Monday, 14,000 of them from Pfizer, 6,170 from AstraZeneca and 3,600 from Moderna. Thus, “the vaccination process continues without incident for the moment.”

Pérez also denied information published in online media about the appearance of several serious cases of encephalitis after the administration of the vaccine. “This information does not correspond at all to reality,” he pointed out, after which he pointed out that since the beginning of the campaign the adverse effects recorded “have been minimal” and “there has been no reaction that was not previously described in clinical trials. ‘