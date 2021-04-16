The Ministry of Health plans to launch a ‘call center’ to improve the citation system in the vaccination campaign against Covid. As explained yesterday by the counselor, Juan José Pedreño, SMS messages will continue to be sent to mobile phones, but at the same time mass phone calls will be made to ensure that the information reaches the people mentioned correctly. In addition, in this way they will try to convince those who have doubts about the vaccine and end up ignoring the SMS. The implementation of this system will be gradual. Calls to the elderly and those who have not attended their appointment after being summoned by text message will be prioritized.

The decision is made in the face of the “difficulties” detected in the process. The counselor already admitted last week that, sometimes, the messages do not reach the recipients because the patient data is “out of date.” Added to this are human or computer failures, such as the one that left the Murcia Sports Palace half empty on Tuesday. As THE TRUTH revealed, less than 300 of the 2,000 people who appeared in the lists came to be vaccinated due to the fact that hundreds of erroneous SMS were sent, in which it was cited for the next day.

IN FIGURES MURCIA People with a first dose 199 316 (16.1% of the population over 16 years of age) SPAIN People with a first dose 8 631,548 (21.5%) MURCIA People with two doses 101 109 (8.2% of the population over 16 years of age) SPAIN People with two doses 3 253,537 (8.1%)

But the initiative is also due to concerns about low response rates. About 30% of those mentioned do not go to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, a percentage that is reduced to 15% in the case of Pfizer. A cold text message does not seem the most appropriate way to combat the misgivings that the AstraZeneca formula arouses in a sector of the population. The phone call “allows a ‘feedback’, to know the reasons why the person does not attend,” Pedreño stressed yesterday. In addition, those who decline to be vaccinated will be called later for their ‘repechage’.

“We intend to promote the telephone call because it is more reliable, gives us a higher quality and helps us to support vaccination”, summarized the counselor. Currently, from health centers people over 80 years of age are called for their vaccination, but in the range of 60 to 69 massive text messages are sent, without a call. In this group, the response to citations is much lower than among those over 80.

The counselor insisted that no vaccinations are taking place without prior appointment, although he clarified that sometimes doses are administered to people who have not received the SMS but are on the lists. “In the 21st century you cannot make massive appeals, it does not give quality,” he warned. From the beginning of the campaign there has been confusion with this aspect. Last week, the Puerto Lumbreras City Council made an appeal on social networks to residents between 60 and 65 years old due to the low influx to the vaccination point. In Lorca, the Consistory received the indication from the Ministry that those who demonstrated with the DNI that they entered the age range could be vaccinated, according to the Councilor for Health, José Ángel Ponce, in a press release.

The Region follows the queue



With the improvement of the citation system, Salud seeks to promote the vaccination process. The Region not only remains the community with the lowest proportion of doses administered, but the gap is growing every day. To date, 300,425 vaccines have been supplied, 75.3% of those received, while the national average stands at 87.4%. Murcia is also the most backward community in protecting the population between 70 and 79 years old. Only 14.3% of Murcians in this age group have received the first dose, compared to 31.8% of the national average. In Andalusia, Extremadura, Galicia and Asturias it is already over 40%.

The Minister of Health defended yesterday, however, that the pace of the campaign is “acceptable”, and assured that “in the coming days, with the increase in these citations, we are going to get thousands more vaccinations and place ourselves above the half”.

A predictable increase



It is foreseeable that the number of doses will multiply in this final stretch of the week, after the opening of mass vaccination points throughout the Region. Health yesterday summoned almost 4,000 people in Torre Pacheco, more than 4,000 in Lorca and about 2,000 in Nueva Condomina. Doses were also administered in the pavilions of Cartagena, Alcantarilla, Abarán, Totana, Las Torres de Cotillas, Archena, Yecla, Lorquí and Ceutí.

For now, and although the campaign is progressing more slowly than in the rest of Spain, almost 200,000 people have received at least one dose in the Region, and 101,109 have completed the immunization schedule, with the two injections. Mass vaccinations will continue today in Molina de Segura, Santomera, Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca, Alhama de Murcia, Yecla, Caravaca and Águilas.