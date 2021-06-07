The Ministry of Health will continue to apply its restrictions after the controversy between the Ministry of Health and several communities, including the Region of Murcia, to agree on a common plan for this summer. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, asked Health this Monday “greater coordination and participation of communities in determining common measures».

The Health plan for the summer, which took the Interterritoial Council last Wednesday, pitted the central government against several regional executives: six voted against and three abstained. Pedreño, who made the regional government’s position clear on Monday, will insist this Wednesday at the next meeting that the measures “be supported by consensus.” The counselor stressed that it is the autonomies that must apply them and submit them to the authorization of the judges.

At the press conference after the Covid Monitoring Committee, Pedreño reported that the health situation in the Region of Murcia continues to improve. The capacity of mass events will be expanded again: As of Wednesday, the maximum capacity outdoors will be 5,000 people, and 1,200 indoors. Until now, the limit was 2,200 and 850, respectively.

This decision, the most prominent of the Covid Monitoring Committee this Monday, is possible because the Region of Murcia has dropped to alert level 1, according to the new criteria that Health approved last week. This classification takes into account both transmission and healthcare indicators, which have improved in the last week. The cumulative incidence at 7 days (24.2) has fallen by 30% in the last week, while the 14-day rate is 60.7. Occupancy in hospitals is at last summer’s levels: 44 admitted patients, 18 in the ICU.

What’s more, in nightlife venues, self-service and ordering in bars will be prohibited. Waiters will only be allowed to take drinks to the seats of the assistants. Juan José Pedreño also reported that the capacity established for oppositions and exams is 75%, with a maximum of 400.

The rest of the measures remain the same: closure of non-essential activity at 1.00, maximum of six people in social gatherings, capacity of 100% on terraces and 50% indoors. Most of the municipalities in the Region of Murcia, 34, are at a low level. The rest, eleven locations, at medium risk.