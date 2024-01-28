Investment will be passed on to 955 municipalities; places record around 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

O Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday (January 23, 2024) that it will invest around R$55 million for the prevention and treatment of leprosy in Brazil in 2024. Part of the money, estimated at R$50 million, will be transferred to 955 municipalities in the 27 federation units.

The cities that will receive a large part of the money allocated are classified as highly endemic, with 10 cases recorded per 100,000 inhabitants. Now, the regions must invest in detecting new cases of leprosy, applying rapid tests, rescuing abandoned cases, among other public health policies.

The action is part of Ciedds (Interministerial Committee for the Elimination of Tuberculosis and Other Socially Determined Diseases). In conjunction with the WHO (World Health Organization), the resource allocated is part of the goal of eliminating diseases considered “neglected”such as leprosy, by 2030.

Purple January is considered the month of awareness and warning about the disease. On January 26th, World Leprosy Day is celebrated.

At the opening of Purple January, more than R$4 million was also announced for investment in research into new medicines and R$1 million for the opening of a notice for actions to combat and discriminate against the disease.

The ministry invested in 2023 in 150,000 tests to evaluate contacts in the 27 states. Brazil is the first country to offer rapid tests to detect the disease in the public network.

Vaccine

The new investments announced by the Ministry of Health are in addition to the R$5 million released in 2023, for the national research and development of a vaccine for the disease.

At present, the government sector, together with Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), carries out a clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of Lepvax, considered the 1st leprosy-specific vaccine in the world. The project awaits approval from Anvisa (National Surveillance Agency). Sanitary).

Cases of the disease

In total, according to the Leprosy Epidemiological Bulletin 2024, 174,087 new cases of the disease were registered worldwide, corresponding to a detection rate of 21.8 cases per 1 million inhabitants. Brazil is in 2nd place in the ranking of new cases.

In the country, from 2013 to 2022, around 316,182 cases were registered. Among the total, 254,918 were new cases and 141,671 were detected in men.

According to information from the Leprosy Indicator Monitoring Panel of the Ministry of Health, the State of Mato Grosso continues to lead the ranking of the federative units with the highest detection rates of the disease.

With information from Ministry of Health.