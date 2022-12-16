Health will vaccinate newborns in the Region of Murcia for meningococcus B, according to the Ministry of Health. Specifically, doses will be administered at 2, 4 and 12 months. This is one of the novelties of the 2023 vaccination calendar that will be approved on Monday by the Interterritorial Council, which brings together the Ministry and the autonomous communities. The vaccine against the human papilloma virus (HPV) in children is another of the additions, although in the Region of Murcia it has already been administered for a few weeks.

In November, the Public Health Commission already gave its approval to the recommendation to systematically vaccinate the child population against invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) by serogroup B with the 4CMenB (Bexsero) vaccine, due to “the high severity and sequelae of this disease, as well as the equity of the measurement in the population”. Some communities, such as Andalusia and Catalonia, have already incorporated this vaccine into their own vaccination schedule, but the Region of Murcia had not yet done so. Health confirms that it will be in 2023 when this vaccine will be incorporated.

Fourth dose against Covid in people under 60 years of age



On the other hand, the Public Health Commission gave the go-ahead this week for people under 60 years of age to have access to the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine. “People under 60 years of age without risk factors who request it for administrative or other reasons may be vaccinated, there being no contraindication,” said the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health will now have to specify from when interested persons can be vaccinated, and which route they must use to request an appointment.