Health is preparing major changes in the current screening plan for the early detection of cervical cancer in the Region of Murcia. The current model is based on performing regular cytology tests (every three years) on women between the ages of 25 and 65, who are previously ‘captured’ in health centers when they go to the family doctor, nurse or The matron. However, the new strategy goes through a program similar to those that already exist for the prevention of breast and colon cancer. “The target population will be invited to participate by sending letters,” explains Olga Monteagudo, head of the Ministry’s Health Promotion and Education Service.

All the autonomous communities are currently embarking on this change, which is marked by the National Cancer Strategy agreed upon by the Interterritorial Health Council. But it is not just about moving to population screening, with the massive mailing of letters to all women between 25 and 65 years of age. The novelties go further. Cytology will continue to be the indicated test for women between the ages of 25 and 34, but from the age of 35, priority will be given to performing a PCR to determine the presence of the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is the main risk factor after cervical or cervical cancer. “This will make it possible to detect whether there is persistent HPV infection, in which case cytology will be carried out,” explains Olga Monteagudo.

The extraction of the sample for these PCR is a simpler procedure than cytology, so it can even be performed by the patient herself. In fact, Health plans to bet on the ‘self-take’ through kits that will be distributed in pharmacies, as is already done with blood tests in feces in the case of colon cancer screening.

The Floridablanca health center will launch the new model with a pilot test in the coming months



a new circuit



Depending on the circuit that is being prepared, women who receive the invitation letter will be able to go to their pharmacy for the kit. Then they must take the sample to the health center and the Microbiology service of La Arrixaca will centralize the sequencing of the PCR. If the result is positive and it is determined that genotypes 16 or 18 of the human papillomavirus are hidden behind the infection, which are those that carry a greater risk of cancer, a “colposcopy” will be performed, a test that allows the neck to be explored. uterine in search of lesions, explains Ana María Gómez Laencina, a gynecologist at the Reina Sofía and coordinator of the Screening Group. For the rest of the positives, a cytology will be chosen.

This entire circuit is designed for women over 35 years of age. In the range of 25 and 34, cytology will continue to be the initial test to be performed, as it has been until now. This is because “at these ages, women can have HPV infections that their immune system resolves, without them becoming persistent,” says Monteagudo.

By 2023



The new screening program must be under way, at the latest, in 2024, since this is the limit set by the National Strategy. The Ministry hopes to start the mass mailing of letters in 2023, but a pilot test will be launched in the Floridablanca health center in Murcia in the coming months. This will allow to evaluate the acceptance of the ‘autotake’.

The Health Promotion and Education service has already carried out a first study, through a telephone survey of 247 women, and the results point to good acceptance. “Self-testing has been proposed as a strategy to increase coverage and acceptability, especially aimed at women who do not attend screening regularly,” is emphasized in the article, which has just been published in the Spanish Journal of Public Health. 81% of those surveyed stated that they would prefer to “carry out the test themselves instead of having a cytology performed by a health professional”.

However, it is committed to “an adequate education strategy for women within the population screening program that facilitates and explains the technique of performing the self-test, and where information is provided on the validity of the test.” This would allow “encouraging participation and obtaining valid samples.”

A dual strategy to eradicate the disease

The new screening is part of a global strategy to eradicate cervical cancer. Vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV) in girls is added to the massive tests. The first schoolchildren who were vaccinated in Spain and in the Region of Murcia are already 28 years old. “The vaccine will lead to changes in screening in the future, when most women will have received it. Surely fewer tests will be necessary, but we have not yet got there, “explains Ana Belén Maldonado, a doctor from the Public Health service. For now, what has been proposed is a new screening model based on scientific evidence, as the relationship between HPV – which is transmitted through sexual contact – and cervical cancer has been demonstrated. This is what will lead to the substitution of smear tests for virus detection tests in women between 35 and 65 years of age, although in cases where the result is positive, smear tests will be done.

The current screening plan, based on capturing patients in health centers, is already giving good results. Coverage, in 2021, was 76.7%, somewhat lower than that of 2019 (82%) as a result of the pandemic. Health admits “a significant decrease” in the number of cytology tests since the start of the health crisis. In 2020, 36,675 were carried out, compared to more than 60,000 in 2019. However, the activity has been recovering “gradually”.

The new population screening, aimed at all women between 25 and 65 years of age, aims to further improve coverage. Experts also believe that the substitution of cytology for a ‘self-test’ can raise these rates, since those who do not come to have the tests claim, above all, “lack of time”, according to a recent study carried out by the Health Promotion and Education Service together with the Lorca Public Health Service and the Screening Programs Unit.

The incidence of cervical cancer has been declining in the Region and stands at 5.34 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2015, the last year with published data.