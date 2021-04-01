A woman is vaccinated in the pavilion of the Casilla in Bilbao, this Wednesday. Fernando Domingo-Aldama

Some 355,000 patients with pathologies will have priority when it comes to being vaccinated, since their diseases pose a greater risk of suffering complications in case of contracting coronavirus. The immunization of some 10,000 people with Down syndrome over 40 years of age is also advanced, as reflected in the new version of the vaccination strategy presented by the Ministry of Health this Tuesday.

The Government established from the beginning of the vaccination a plan with the priority groups that receive the doses as they are available. The first was that of the elderly in residences and the staff who cared for them, followed by others such as health workers, other essential workers and people over 80 years old, who are already being vaccinated throughout Spain. Now he puts figures on another group that will be immunized, made up of vulnerable people with certain pathologies or special risks.

The 365,000 people that Health considers of “very high risk” will be able to get vaccinated in their usual health centers. Their immunization will be carried out in parallel with that of the age group from 70 to 79 years, if it does not correspond to them before by age. Any of the authorized vaccines will be used, although the use of RNA vaccines, such as those from Pfizer or Moderna, is a priority, in order to “achieve the greatest protection in a shorter period of time.”

The Government had already established in previous versions of the document that those suffering from some risky diseases would have priority, but this new update counts the number of people affected by the measure and systematically catalogs who are the priority vulnerable due to this type of risk . In the previous strategy, it was said that the groups would be defined later. THE COUNTRY had already advanced most of these groups, which are now included in the official strategy and which are: hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (bone marrow), solid organ transplantation and those who are on the waiting list for this, people on hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, oncohematological disease, solid organ cancer (being treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy, lung cancer being treated with chemotherapy or immunotherapy), HIV patients and people with primary immunodeficiency. All of them, along with 10,000 people with Down syndrome over 40 years of age constitute the so-called group 7, of the 9 that have already been defined. It is the group of people under 60 years of age with high-risk diseases. Those who suffer from these diseases, but are older, will be vaccinated when it corresponds to their age group.

Among the high-risk patients given priority, the largest groups are the 170,000 people with solid organ cancer, the 64,000 patients with oncohematologic diseases, and the 60,000 with or awaiting organ transplants. Also included are 28,700 people with renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis).

“In addition to high risk, which is the most important factor considered in prioritization, accessibility and feasibility and the total number of people represented by each of the different very high-risk groups have also been taken into account,” says the strategy. .

Sick with a single dose

The document also includes the agreement of the Government and the communities to eliminate the age limit of the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in essential workers and the decision to use the Janssen drug, prioritizing the older age groups.

Also included is a change regarding vaccination of people with a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. Until now, those under 55 years of age only received one dose of the vaccine six months after the infection had passed, and those over 55 received the full schedule. Now the age of those who will receive a single puncture is extended to 65 years.

“Scientific evidence shows that people prioritized for vaccination who have a history of asymptomatic or symptomatic infection, and regardless of severity, obtain a very satisfactory immune response with a single dose, which does not improve with the administration of a second dose”, justifies Health.