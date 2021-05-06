Salud will begin tomorrow to vaccinate the population between 50 and 59 years old. The first doses will be administered at the Enrique Roca stadium (Nueva Condomina), and in the following days other massive immunization points will be added in the Region, according to sources from the Ministry. The vaccination will start in descending order, from oldest to youngest. In total, 213,256 Murcians are located in this age group. For Friday, people of 59, 58 and 57 years old are being summoned, fundamentally. They will receive doses of Pfizer or Moderna. Perhaps also from Janssen, because the Ministry is studying its use for this age group, as explained yesterday by the head of this department, Carolina Darias.

The Region of Murcia will be one of the first communities to start this new phase of the campaign. Andalusia is already administering doses to those under 60, and Aragon, Navarra, the Basque Country, the Balearic Islands and Catalonia have begun to cite patients.

This new step is possible thanks to the jump experienced during the month of April. In the Region, 75.7% of people over 60 years of age are already protected with at least a first dose, and 26% have completed the immunization schedule, with the two injections. However, these data are not so positive when compared with those of the rest of the autonomous communities, which are, in general, more advanced. In all of Spain, 79.2% of those over 60 have received the first dose, and 33.5% are immunized with the two punctures. Only the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community are behind Murcia.

The Community is one of the autonomous regions with the lowest coverage rates in the 60 to 69 and 70 to 79 age ranges.



144,302 unused doses



But, in addition, the Region is once again the territory with the fewest vials administered in relation to those received, after the rate of inoculation has slowed down in recent days. Specifically, to date 461,853 doses have been used, 76.2% of which have reached Health stores. No other community falls below 80%, and the national average stands at 84.9%. In short, the Ministry stores 144,302 unadministered vaccines. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, insisted yesterday on denouncing the blocking of the AstraZeneca vials, which cannot be used for the second doses of essential personnel under 60 years of age. But the truth is that this impediment affects the rest of the communities equally, which have inoculated a higher proportion of doses to their citizens.

The report of the Ministry of Health reflects just over 5,500 vaccines administered on Tuesday, although the Ministry had announced that 10,000 would be given. By age group, those over 80 are practically shielded against the virus: 91.7% have completed the immunization schedule, with the two doses. Among the population 70 to 79, 86.7% are protected with at least one dose. This is already a very high percentage, but there are still 14,304 unvaccinated in their seventies. Despite this, the counselor gave Monday the campaign “practically” over in this group, and asked those who have not been summoned to call 900 12 12 12 to provide their data, in case there were any errors in the lists. This is striking, because Murcia is currently the fifth community with the lowest coverage rate in this age group from 70 to 79 years, despite the fact that the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, announced that it would be the first to complete the administration of the first dose.

As for Murcian between 60 and 69 years old, there is still 44.6% without the first puncture. Only Galicia, Valencia and Cantabria present a lower coverage than Murcia among the 60-year-olds.