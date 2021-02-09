The Ministry of Health already has the first 6,170 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, although it will not begin to administer them until the Ministry of Health updates the protocol and clarifies which professional or population groups are considered a priority. The new Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, trusts that the document will be approved this week.

The Ministry urged last week to use the first doses of AstraZeneca to immunize health and social health personnel under 55 years of age, but in the Region the vaccination of hospital and Primary Care workers is practically complete, at least with respect to the first doses. Hence, Health is waiting for the Ministry to expand the protocol to start using AstraZeneca vials.

The Ministry planned to vaccinate pharmacists, podiatrists, opticians and veterinarians, among other health groups, in this first stage of the campaign, but this planning was paralyzed after the controversy broke out over vaccinations outside the protocol, and after a decrease of the number of doses shipped by Pfizer. The currently valid document of the Ministry limits vaccination to personnel in the hospital and Primary fields, in addition to dentists. Hence, Health is waiting for the update to be carried out this week. The AstraZeneca vaccine cannot be used in people over 55 years of age, which requires a rethink of the entire strategy.

The Council voted against this limitation at 55 years of age in the last Interterritorial Council, since it considers that this compound can be effective in patients up to 65 years of age. Salud recalls that this is the criteria of Germany and other neighboring countries, and trusts that the Ministry will expand the age range in future revisions of the protocol.

The first 196,800 doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford reached almost all of the communities yesterday morning. The start of the inoculation campaign for the third formula marketed in Spain, after those of Pfizer and Moderna, was, however, much colder than on the two previous occasions. The controversy over the lack of data on the efficacy of this prophylaxis among the elderly and the decision of the Spanish health authorities to veto its use to those over 55 are now joined by doubts about its efficacy against one of the new strains of the much more contagious Covid, the South African.

Hours before the autonomies began to distribute AstraZeneca vials among their territorial vaccination centers, the Government of South Africa announced that it was suspending the massive inoculation of this prophylaxis, after publishing a study that reveals that the formula provides minimal protection against infections mild to moderate caused by the dominant variant of coronavirus in the country, although it does seem to work in the most serious.

In the department of Darias they recall that to date only two cases of the South African strain (Galicia and Catalonia) have been detected in Spain and it is not planned to alter the vaccination plan again, which was modified last week to limit the administration to under 55 years old.

Black Day: 909 deaths



The Ministry of Health reported 47,095 new cases of Covid-19 over the weekend, 3,218 diagnosed in the last 24 hours. Fewer cases than the same day of the previous week, which were reported 79,686. The cumulative incidence is also down (667 vs. 750 on Friday). The black note in yesterday’s report was put by the 909 new deaths, the worst day in loss of life in the entire third wave. In total, 62,295 people with a positive test have died in Spain.