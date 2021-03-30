The Ministry of Health decided on Tuesday to eliminate the age limit for administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, but only for essential workers. Members of these groups (teachers, firefighters or police officers) who are over 65 years old and are active may receive the compound from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company, although in practice, few will receive it, since the majority, at that age, they are retired. This was the main decision made this Tuesday by the Public Health Commission, in which the department of Carolina Darias and the autonomous communities participate, which also agreed to administer the Janssen vaccine, which will arrive in Spain on April 19 and has the Great advantage of being single-dose, for those over 66 years of age, in the same line as those of Pfizer and Moderna.

Since March 24, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered to people up to 65 years of age, preferentially to groups considered essential – teachers, police or firefighters – after the Interterritorial Council extended the limit of the age range, that until then was limited to 55 years.

However, this compound continues to raise doubts among those who should receive it. 15% of the teachers in Castilla-La Mancha have refused to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, according to the Regional Government Minister of Education, Rosa Ana Rodríguez, who described the figure as “not very significant.” In total, 4,000 of the approximately 25,000 teachers who have been immunized so far in this community with the AstraZeneca formula rejected the inoculation. “It is very low rejection,” said Rodríguez. The percentage is similar to that of a province for which data are also available, Zamora, where the negative is 20%.

The Ministry of Health does not currently intend to offer alternatives to people who refuse vaccination with AstraZeneca. “That is a question not contemplated in the strategy. In principle, if they are not vaccinated, for now they would not be vaccinated, ”said Minister Carolina Darias on March 22, although each autonomous community will decide what to do with those who do not want to be vaccinated with the Anglo-Swedish compound.

During the meeting it was also agreed that the Janssen vaccine, which requires a single dose, is intended for those over 66 years of age. The doses from this laboratory will begin to arrive in Spain from April 19.