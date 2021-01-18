The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias, has urged this Monday the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, to “comply with the law”, after the regional Executive approved last Friday the advance of the curfew at 8:00 p.m., a decision that the central government has appealed, considering it out of the law. Darias has referred the community to the Interterritorial Health Council on Wednesday to discuss the measure with the rest of the territories, while the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, is already surveying the autonomies on this advance. Mañueco has rejected that the autonomy has declared in absentia and has pointed out that the legal services endorsed his decision, on which the Supreme Court will have to decide. Meanwhile, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, the Basque Country and Murcia have also been in favor of advancing the curfew.

The minister has explained in an interview on Onda Cero that “the measures that can be taken are within a framework, which is called a state of alarm, which was approved and required authorization by the Congress of Deputies.” And he added: “We are talking about rights restrictions and we have to be exquisite within the framework of the law and in its compliance. The rule of law concerns us all ”.

According to the head of Territorial Policy and Public Function, the possible advance of the curfew schedule was raised in the previous Interterritorial Health Council by three autonomous communities. In any case, the measure is subject to the decision being made at the next Council meeting, originally scheduled for this Wednesday, as long as consensus is reached for it. “I understand that the communities have taken tough, forceful, and effective measures; and we are convinced that this time it will be the same ”, he added.

Darias has highlighted the work of all the autonomous governments and the good relationship of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez with Mañueco, but has insisted that “unilateral decisions lead to nothing.” Finally, the minister insisted on the words of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and recalled that the Executive is open to making decisions “that can improve any action in the fight against the pandemic.” “It is subject to the next [Consejo Interterritorial] the decision can be made by consensus, because together we advance more ”, he continued.

The minister has expressed herself this way after the Government appealed the agreement of the Junta de Castilla y León that limits mobility in the autonomous community from 8:00 p.m. with the aim of defeating the third wave of covid-19. The Executive considers that the regulation contained in the agreement violates Royal Decree 926/2000, which, when declaring the state of alarm, expressly determined in its article 5 as a period for the limitations of the freedom of movement of people at night time between 23:00 and 6:00, with a margin to advance or delay it one hour. Castilla y León intends to advance it three hours, something that, according to the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, would require changing the rule.

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court will meet this Tuesday to process the appeal presented by the Government, through the State Attorney, against the agreement of the Junta de Castilla y León. The Government has requested precautionary measures whose resolution requires the issuance of reports by the appealed party, so, in principle, it is unlikely that this Tuesday it will decide on a possible suspension or not of the regional resolution.

Regarding the request of some autonomies to be able to make new home confinements, Darias has defended that the experience of the last few months has shown that the “microsurgery” measures help to fight the virus without actually confining people to their homes. “We have had a Christmas where mobility has increased and family contacts as well. Around 80% of infections have occurred in the family environment. The adoption of restrictive measures will be effective. It does not have an immediate effect, it takes at least 10 or 14 days. Many of these measures have been adopted at the beginning of the month and we are already seeing some results ”, underlined the head of Territorial Policy.

In the same sense, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has asked the regional governments on Monday that before requesting the extension of the state of alarm to allow new measures – such as home confinement – to deploy “all the effect” of which are already contemplated in the decree in force until May 9.

Illa has given an example of the new measures announced this Monday by the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, which include advancing the curfew at 10 p.m., closing all municipalities on the perimeter and closing hotels, shopping centers and entertainment venues in general. “It is not so much about adopting many more measures, but about applying well those that have been adopted,” defended the Minister of Health in an interview in La Sexta.

The Head of Health has ensured that the measures contemplated in the state of alarm are “sufficient” and that “before requesting more measures”, “it is good to deploy” those that are already available, especially when the current strategy It has already allowed to overcome, according to the minister, the second wave of the coronavirus. In any case, Illa has announced that he is already polling the regional governments on the advance, which will be debated on Wednesday.

A pending decision of the Supreme

For his part, the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has argued this Monday in Onda Cero that although it will be the Supreme Court who will say whether or not the curfew can be advanced or not at eight in the afternoon in that community, the rise of covid requires political solutions. Mañueco has insisted that he adopted the measure of bringing the curfew forward to eight o’clock because according to the legal services of the Board, the state of alarm decree allowed it.

The regional president has defended the adoption of this measure because he understands that the situation is exceptional, with a vertiginous evolution of the cases, which have multiplied by five since the beginning of January in Castilla y León, and after seeing that the measures adopted in November to break the second wave “are insufficient” at this time.

For this reason, the head of the autonomous Executive has insisted on defending the advance of the curfew and has recalled that the Government of Spain is advising the communities to “exhaust” all possibilities – before having to resort to home confinement -, and that is why this decision was made in Castilla y León, he added, “to protect people’s lives and health and also employment and the economy.”

Meanwhile, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, said this Monday that he will probably advance the curfew at ten o’clock at night and has stressed that for the moment we must adhere to what the law establishes, although has been in favor of modifying the decree of state of alarm to be able to set it at 20.00.

In an interview on the Cope chain, García-Page has referred to the measures that will be taken in Castilla-La Mancha to stop the contagion of coronavirus and, in that sense, he has said that one of the most effective is the touch curfew, because it regulates habits throughout the day, restores mobility and sets a follow-up pattern that is easy for the State security forces and bodies.

Information about the coronavirus

