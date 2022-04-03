Tuesday, April 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health Widespread misconception about menstruation complicates many people’s daily lives – Experts tell you when to seek medical help for menstruation

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Many have menstrual misconceptions. However, the expert has a strong message: menstruation should not suffer. Both pain and bleeding can be reduced if menstruation is life-threatening.

For menstruation involves a lot of misconceptions, says gynecologist and gynecologist at Porvoo Hospital Windy Darts.

This is despite the fact that menstruation is common and affects about half of the world’s population. Many of them suffer from heavy or painful periods, for example, because it is not known what is normal.

#Health #Widespread #misconception #menstruation #complicates #peoples #daily #lives #Experts #seek #medical #menstruation

See also  Legal proceedings A Vantaa politician's charge of aggravated embezzlement fell in the district court
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

With a knife, a man assaults a convenience store in Mazatlan; it would be his seventh consecutive robbery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.