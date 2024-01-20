Health | Why do the eyes water in the cold? The expert tells you when you should go to the doctor

“There are good treatments for even severe dry eye,” says senior physician Matti Seppänen.

Last the heat and cold of the days have made many people's eyes water.

Watery eyes are mostly a harmless, normal phenomenon, says Terveystalo's chief ophthalmologist Matti Seppänen. The background is often so-called dry eye, for which it is possible to get relief.

Sometimes, however, the background of watery eyes may be an illness or some other reason, such as a small piece of debris in the eye, which needs the help of a professional to remove.

Seppänen explains how to prevent and treat leaking eyes and when to consult an ophthalmologist.

Dry According to Seppänen, the freezing air effectively evaporates the moisture on the surface of the eye. Wind further increases evaporation.

At the same time, the cold constricts blood vessels, which reduces blood circulation.

Frost and frost especially irritate the edges of the eyelids, where the so-called Meibomian glands are located.

Their purpose is to produce an oily secretion on the surface of the tear fluid on the surface of the eye, which forms a protective windowpane over the eye.

If the Meibom's glands do not work well enough, the protective layer is not created and the tear fluids are able to spill out.

A chain reaction follows: When the cornea is unprotected, the eye becomes irritated and produces more tear fluid.

The eyes According to Seppänen, you can prevent dehydration by protecting them from the cold and wind with, for example, glasses, sports or skiing glasses, or a bulky hood.

The best treatment for watery eyes is moisturizing eye drops, i.e. artificial tears.

Seppänen recommends drops that do not contain preservatives. “The preservative can cause an allergy,” he points out.

However, eye drops do not help immediately. According to Seppänen, the surface of the eye only improves after using the drops 2-4 times a day for a month.

If the symptoms do not start to subside even after a month of use, you should consult an ophthalmologist.

You should also see a doctor if your visual acuity is severely reduced, if there is sensitivity to light or pain in the eye, if the eye is tearing or if it feels like there is sand in the eye.

The eyes There can be many reasons behind dehydration.

According to Seppänen, the eye may have, for example, an eye infection, which can be treated with antimicrobial medication if necessary.

Eye discharge can also be caused by eyelid rosacea or atopic dermatitis. There may also be an allergy in the background.

Watery eyes and pain may also be caused by debris in the eye, which you may not see yourself, but which the doctor can detect with a microscope.

The background of dry eyes can also be something completely different from an eye-related disease.

For example, thyroid dysfunction or Sjögren's syndrome, which is a rheumatic disease, can cause dry eyes.

Some medicines can also hinder the secretion of tear fluid.

Watery eyes may also be due to the fact that the eyelid has turned outwards. “The treatment is to correct the incorrect position of the eyelid with surgery,” says Seppänen.

how about if only one eye bleeds?

Then, according to Seppänen, it could be a blockage of the tear duct.

“The tear duct is like a sewer, the task of which is to lead excess tear fluid to the nose and pharynx. If there is a partial or complete blockage in the tear duct at any point along the route, the tears cannot escape normally and run down the cheek,” says Seppänen.

According to him, the situation can often be corrected by flushing the tear duct. If flushing does not provide a sufficient result, tear drainage or surgical treatment can be considered.