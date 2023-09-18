





05:37 Archive image. Fumigation work to combat the mosquito that transmits dengue continues in Guatemala City on August 30, 2023. © Johan Ordóñez / AFP

First it was Bolivia, then Peru, and now Ecuador and several countries in Central America and the Caribbean are on alert. This disease, transmitted by mosquitoes, depends on many climatic factors, such as drought or torrential rains. Furthermore, its expansion has been increasing for years as a result of climate change. We analyzed it with Carlos Eduardo Pérez, an infectious disease doctor at the National University of Colombia.