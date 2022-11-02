Although the situation of the monkeypox outbreak has improved globally, the World Health Organization decided to maintain the emergency level granted in July to the outbreak that leaves almost 78,000 infections and 76 deaths in non-endemic countries. The American continent is currently the region most at risk from monkeypox.

Advances against monkeypox bear fruit. The cases are clearly receding in Europe and North America and the vaccination campaigns, with setbacks, are advancing. However, according to the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is not enough. On November 1, three months after the outbreak was declared an international public health emergency, the entity continues to consider it so.

The WHO explains it this way in a statement: “The main reasons are the continued transmission in some regions, the inequality in response and preparedness between WHO countries, a potential for greater health impact in vulnerable populations, the continued risk of stigma and discrimination, underreporting in countries with weaker health systems, and lack of equitable access to diagnostics, antivirals, and vaccines.

According to the evaluation of the international organization, the region of America is the one that still faces a higher level of risk, followed by Europe, which goes from high to moderate risk. The African continent, which is home to countries where the disease is endemic, is also classified as moderate risk.

To date, the outbreak outside the endemicity zone affects 109 countries and totals 77,934 cases and 36 deaths. Since August, fewer and fewer infections have been detected in European countries and the United States is following closely. Experts attribute this to behavioral change among the group most vulnerable to infection, gay and bisexual men, thanks to awareness campaigns. Also to an increase in immunity, both as a result of vaccination and the contagion of people who have the greatest potential for spreading the virus.

But, as the committee reminds, that does not mean that the emergency is over. Nigeria, one of the countries where the disease is endemic, is facing a spike in cases. Democratic Republic of the Congo has registered more than 4,000 infections this year. In addition, on the entire African continent, 173 people have lost their lives since the beginning of 2022, with a mortality rate of 2.5%, much higher than in the rest of the world.

In fact, the vast majority of cases registered in African countries have not been confirmed due to lack of evidence, which indicates a probable underreporting that also worries the experts of the international organization.







Recently, the Reuters agency traveled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and collected several testimonies denouncing the lack of tools to combat monkeypox. “If Europe, with only a few cases of illness, fewer deaths and a slower infection rate, was able to access the vaccine, why not in our country?” asked Theopiste Maloko, a rural health worker.

No African country has accessed the smallpox vaccine now used against monkeypox, produced by the Bavarian Nordic pharmaceutical company. In the American region, PAHO announced a commitment to purchase 100,000 doses for the countries that most need them, although this has not yet materialized.

“Our concern is that if there is a vaccine, it should be for us. If there is a treatment, a protocol, we should receive it, because we are on the front line, we are the first to intervene,” Maloko concluded.