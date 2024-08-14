The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) following the increase in cases of mpox (monkeypox) in Africa. The announcement was made by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The emergency committee met today and informed me that this situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted this advice,” he said.



Very worrying further potential spread of new more serious strain

“The detection and rapid spread of a new Mpox clade”, which appears to be responsible for a more severe disease, “in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, its detection in neighboring countries that had not previously reported” the virus “and the potential for further spread in Africa and beyond” its borders “are very concerning”, highlighted the WHO DG, recalling how the picture is also complicated by “other outbreaks of other Mpox clades in other parts of Africa. It is clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives”.

A public health emergency of international concern, PHEIC, is the highest level of alert under international health law, the head of the UN health agency recalled. “The advice given to me by the Emergency Committee, and the position of the Africa CDC (the network of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) which yesterday declared a regional public health emergency, are aligned.” The numbers that led the WHO DG to declare a global health emergency for Mpox for the second time in two years (the last time was in July 2022, with the emergency ending in May 2023) describe a surge in cases in the most affected area.





“Mpox has been reported in the DRC for more than a decade,” but “the number of cases reported so far this year has already surpassed last year’s total, with more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths.” This “is something that should concern all of us,” DG Tedros reiterated. WHO “is on the ground, and is working” with affected and at-risk countries, as well as with partners, is “providing machines to analyze blood samples and confirm cases of Mpox, supporting laboratories to sequence viral samples.”

And again, the DG listed, “we are on the ground to support case investigations and contact tracing, risk communication and community engagement. We are training health workers and supporting doctors to provide appropriate care. We are supporting countries to access vaccines and develop strategies to distribute them, and much more”. The WHO chief then reiterated that the regional response plan developed requires “an initial amount of 15 million US dollars. We have allocated 1.45 million from the WHO Emergency Fund and we plan to allocate more in the coming days. We are also appealing to donors to fund the rest of the plan”. The commitment for the coming weeks is also to “coordinate the global response”, and to exploit “our presence on the ground to prevent transmission, treat the infected and save lives”.

What is monkeypox and what are the symptoms?

The first case of human transmission was reported in 1970. In the month of June alone, there were 567 infections in the African continent with a dangerous increase in cases among children, including newborns. The symptoms, according to institutional health sites, include fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain and pain in the lymph nodes, followed by the appearance of skin pustules on the face and then generalized. The disease is known as monkeypox but is scientifically defined as mpox, also to avoid the stigma of this definition.

The cases currently described in Italy have not been serious but have required clinical monitoring. In the last 2 months in Italy, according to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, 9 new cases have occurred: 2 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 1 in Lombardy and 6 in Veneto. Since May 2022, when the first case of infection was found in Italy, 1,056 infections have been confirmed in our country, 262 of which were linked to travel abroad. Almost half of the cases (441) were recorded in Lombardy. Lazio (169) and Emilia Romagna (97) follow. As in the rest of the world, the vast majority of infections (1,040) have involved males. The median age is 37 with a range from 14 to 71. Transmission occurs through direct contact with body fluids, such as blood, respiratory droplets, saliva, genital secretions, exudate from skin lesions, and crust. The greatest spread appears to occur during sexual intercourse between males.

The diagnosis of human monkeypox is mainly clinical, based on the evaluation of symptoms. The diagnosis must be confirmed by other tests, such as detection of specific viral DNA by C-reactive protein (PCR). The clinical picture of human MPXV – after an incubation period of 7 to 17 days – begins with fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain and lymphadenopathy, followed later by well-circumscribed but widespread rashes over the body, with a typical centrifugal onset, which evolve into successive phases: macular, papular, vesicular and pustular. A second febrile period occurs when the lesions become pustular and is often associated with a worsening of the patient’s condition. Vaccination against human smallpox offers some protection, with complications occurring more frequently among unvaccinated (74%) than among vaccinated (39.5%).

Rare complications include: bronchopneumonia, shock secondary to diarrhea and vomiting, corneal scarring that can lead to permanent blindness, encephalitis especially in patients with secondary bacterial infection and septicemia, with skin scarring as a long-term sequela.