Water that was used to cool damaged reactors at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami will return to the sea. However, this water was contaminated with radioactive elements. Many have been filtered, but others are still diluted in the liquid. What can be its impact?

Twelve years have passed since the Fukushima disaster. Now, the Government of Japan announces that on August 24 it will begin to dump the polluted waters into the Pacific Ocean. The plan by TEPCO, the operator of the nuclear power plant, has the green light from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Japanese authorities, but it raises suspicions among the population, civil organizations and neighboring countries.

How was Fukushima’s water contaminated?

The worst earthquake in Japan’s history, measuring 9.1 in magnitude, struck the country on March 11, 2011. The quake triggered a tsunami that hit the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on the east coast of the largest island in the Japanese archipelago. , seriously damaging its structure. The reactors overheated and, to avoid further consequences, they were cooled with seawater.

In total, more than 1.3 million cubic meters were used, enough water to fill 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools, which was contaminated with radioactive waste. In total, the liquid acquired 64 radioactive isotopes – unstable forms of an element that emit radiation to stabilize themselves, according to the IAEA description.

Some of these elements, which are the product of the nuclear fission process that occurs in power plants to generate energy, have been decaying with the time that has passed since the disaster. However, there are others that persist and are harmful to health: iodine-131, cesium-137, strontium-90, cobalt-60, carbon-14 and hydrogen-3.

An activist holds an umbrella against Fukushima-polluted water spills at a protest in Seoul, South Korea, on August 24. © Anthony Wallace/AFP

How have polluted waters been treated?

The operator TEPCO describes an advanced water treatment process (known by its acronym ALPS in English) to eliminate 62 of the 64 radioactive elements, which consists of an elaborate filtering and sedimentation system, among other techniques, so that the liquid remains clean .

This process manages to reduce to a minimum the elements such as iodine, cesium, strontium or cobalt mentioned above, which are the ones that have a higher radiation: in large quantities they can damage the skin, and in case of ingestion they can impact various organs and increase the risk of cancer. However, ALPS fails to remove carbon-14 and hydrogen-3, known as tritium. Both emit lower radiation that barely penetrates the skin on external exposure, and would have to be ingested in enormous amounts to cause internal damage.

In the case of these two elements, the strategy followed by TEPCO is to mix the contaminated water with even more clean water to reduce the concentration of carbon and tritium and lower them to levels considered healthy. According to the operator, the discharge will have about 190 becquerels of tritium per liter, while the limit established by the WHO for water consumption is 10,000 becquerels per liter – a becquerel is a unit of radioactivity.

How will the water be released and what happens when it reaches the ocean?

For now, this liquid is still stored in a thousand giant steel containers. TEPCO’s proposal is to start with smaller discharges to control their safety: 7,800 cubic meters will be released over 17 days initially. In addition to insisting that the radiation level of that water is safe according to international standards, the operator and the Japanese authorities recall that the fishermen do not operate in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear plant or in the place where the water will be left. .

The Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant on February 28, 2023. © Kim Kyung-hoon / Reuters

Once it is integrated into the Pacific Ocean, it is difficult to predict what will happen. Contaminated water will dilute even more, it will probably move, but there is no certainty about its particular behavior. That is the concern of the main critical voices: “Scientists have warned that the radiological risks of the spills have not been fully evaluated,” denounces Greenpeace in a statement.

One of the concerns is that the radioactive elements, initially diluted, re-concentrate over the years through the trophic chain, that is, that they accumulate in small living beings initially, but that, as larger animals use them for food, they rise again in large predators (for example, tuna, which humans in turn consume).

“It is not the first disaster of its kind nor will it be the last, and this decision undermines the premise that the nuclear power industry is viable and responsible in its ability to deal with its own mistakes and waste,” laments Robert Richmont in Science Media Center SpainDirector of the Kewalo Marine Laboratory at the University of Hawaii.

However, the publication also collects opinions in favor of the plan. Tony Irwin, Chairman of the Nuclear Engineering Panel of the Australian Engineers Sydney Division, writes: “There is an understandable perception that all radioactive materials are always and everywhere dangerous, especially liquid waste, but not all radioactive materials are. The Fukushima water release will contain only harmless tritium and is not a one-time event. Nuclear power plants around the world have routinely released tritium-containing water for more than 60 years without causing harm to people or the environment , most at levels above the 22 TBq (terabecquerels) per year predicted for Fukushima.”

For many, remembering that tritium release is common in nuclear power plants can be reassuring. For others, it is perhaps more disturbing to recognize that, to this day, we do not know of a better way to manage the waste from these plants.