The Second World War ruined the health of many Finnish decision-makers for good.

“Let it dry my hand, which is forced to sign such a paper.”

These Old Testament words president Called Kallio stated when accepting the bitter peace terms of the Winter War in March 1940.

Soon the hand dried up. Kallio became paralyzed in the fall of 1940 and resigned from his position. He left for his Nivalan home on the eve of the party, ended up at the Helsinki railway station and died.

He was just one of many Finnish wartime decision-makers whose health was ruined by the war.

Second the world war tormented Finland for a terribly long time. The Soviet Union started its threats already in the fall of 1939, and the war in Lapland did not end until five and a half years later, in April 1945. All that time, Finland lived with a knife on its throat.

The continuation war was led from the Mikkeli Headquarters. There the general Wiljo Einar Tuompo kept a diary, in which he made detailed observations, among others, marshal Mannerheim health and mood.

Both traveled. During the war, the commander-in-chief had bad sleeping problems, and in 1943 Mannerheim fell ill with pneumonia, which was feared to even lead to death.

The constant war stress was visible on the face, and sometimes Mannerheim’s face was made up. When the rash spread to the hands and feet, purulent sores appeared. Even holding a pen produced difficulties. The handshake hurt so much that Mannerheim could scream in pain.

The rest of the military leadership was also strong. In the fateful moments of the summer of 1944, Tuompo described the leading officers as follows:

“Looking at our district, you can see how the long-term war has left many of its marks. – – Nenonen hair is thinning and graying, Airo’s hair is almost gray, Paasonen always dark and serious, mysterious and taciturn. Palojärvi the back is somehow arched. About the front commanders Oesch is all gray, Järvinen as well, Partly hilly, Öhquist is thin and grey, with a wrinkled face.”

Tuompo’s own health was weak after the war. He reflected that the reasons were probably psychological.

Edwin Link man served as Prime Minister of Finland 1943–1944. Linkomies was also a heavy smoker, burning up to thirty North State cigarettes a day. During the war, his blood pressure became high and he began to get at night “sort of heart attacks”.

“And when, even during the day, in my office, I momentarily felt like I was losing consciousness, I decided to follow my doctor’s advice and go to the hospital for a while”Linkomies recalled in his work A difficult time.

Linkomie’s successor Antti Hackzell led the Finnish peace negotiators in Moscow in the fall of 1944 as Prime Minister. Before the negotiations began, Hackzell had a seizure in his hotel room and became paralyzed. He no longer recovered to be able to work and died in 1946.

A general who was part of the same advisory board Erik Heinrichs after returning to Finland, he was so out of sorts that he had to be put to sleep with medication for three days. The Minister of Defense and the General held talks in Moscow Rudolph Walden on the other hand, he had a stroke at home in November 1944 and died in 1946.

There was also great personal sadness in the background. Hackzell’s and Heinrichs’ sons died in the Continuation War. Walden was predeceased by two sons.

Also the president Risto Ryti was completely exhausted when he gave up his post in the summer of 1944. He had at least suffered from heart failure and liver infection. In captivity after the war, Ryti’s health collapsed.

in Ukraine the war has been going on for a year now. President From Volodymyr Zelenskyi have already seen pairs of pictures: before and after the stresses of war. The difference is large, and predictably it will only grow.

However, it is not always easy for the attacker. To the leader of the Soviet Union Leonid Brezhnev The occupation of Prague in the spring of 1968 apparently took it so hard, that he resorted to sedatives and Zubrowka vodka. The end of Brezhnev’s period is known in the Soviet Union as an era of stagnation.