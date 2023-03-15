Health | What happens when the spine snaps? Experts break stubborn misconceptions

The clicking of the spine and other body parts is based on pressure changes. Experts tell you when clicking can even have serious consequences.

You twist you purposely for a decent bend. Belongs nothing, when your back snaps and you feel lighter. It feels so good that you repeat the movement numerous times throughout the day.

Many of us have a habit of cracking our backs or, for example, our knuckles regularly. Does the habit harm the health of the joints? What actually happens when you click?