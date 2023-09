05:43 A man with health problems is transferred to hospital after flooding in Palamas, Greece, on September 8, 2023. © Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP

The consequences of earthquakes, floods or fires are usually quantified in deaths and injuries. However, the impacts go further: in natural disasters, the lack of drinking water is one of the main risks for infectious diseases. Disruption of healthcare services also results in more long-term chronic diseases. We analyzed it with the epidemiologist and public health specialist Roxana Trejo.