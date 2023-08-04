On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, we address the challenges that many mothers have today to feed their children with natural milk. This year, the event places special emphasis on guaranteeing women a dignified and compatible breastfeeding in the world of work. To do this, at France 24 we spoke with Alba Padró, a lactation consultant and co-founder of the LactApp application, which advises thousands of women in Spain every month.

