Antioxidants, vitamins A, B, E, lutein. The health of our eyes also and above all passes through a good diet which, if studied specifically for the eye, “is able to reduce dangerous risks for the health of our sight: starting with cataracts and age-related macular degeneration”. This is what emerged from the symposium dedicated to nutraceuticals entitled ‘Eye and nutrition’, which today opened the 19th International Congress of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi), scheduled in Rome until 21 May. “Proper nutrition is important not only to provide the eye organ with all the nutrients it needs for its very important function, but also to implement prevention and contribute to health management costs”, emphasizes Soi.

“Among the foods linked to nutraceuticals, in addition to yogurt – the experts explain – there are above all fruit and vegetables, rich in antioxidants. Lutein, useful for eyesight, is found in spinach, cabbage, broccoli and eggs. Curcumin in curry and saffron yellow pigment. And then citrus fruits, rich in vitamin C, help fight free radicals and repair the damage they are responsible for. A recent study highlights how vitamin C helps keep optic nerve cells functioning “.

On the table they must not be missing then, lists the Soi, “carrots, squash, sweet potatoes and melons which are rich in beta-carotene. Yellow and orange peppers, peaches are rich in vitamin C and zeaxanthin. Soy, a formidable antioxidant, and all its derivatives such as oils, milk and yogurt, contain essential amino acids, phytoestrogens, vitamins, as well as anti-inflammatory agents that help keep eyes healthy. The essential fatty acids contained in fish, called omega 3, are also essential for sight. Salmon, tuna, wild trout and sardines contain large amounts of docosahexaenoic acid (Dha). Tea, especially green, black and Colong tea, is a very valid ally without forgetting red wine, which contains high doses of resveratrol.

“Taking proper care of the eyes to safeguard sight is invaluable and avoids being irreversibly penalized: sight is responsible for 83% of connections with the outside world – recalls Matteo Piovella, president of Soi – The retina, for example, it is a tissue with a unique and fairly penalized circulation. It needs substances, such as lutein, which our body does not produce and which we must therefore integrate from the outside. It is therefore important to identify and suggest some foods of normal use, which can help save the sight of many people “.

But taking care of one’s eyesight must be a primary interest regardless – continues Piovella – For this reason, for several years we have been working to make known the Soi calendar of eye doctor visits to safeguard vision. It is necessary to respect it to be able to see all of life well. The first visit must be carried out at birth, then within 3 years of age – recommends the number one of the Italian Ophthalmological Society – on the first day of school, from 10 to 15 years to manage the possible onset of myopia, from 40 to 60 years every 2 years and once a year after 60, because the eye ages prematurely. This calendar is the best insurance for getting perfect eyesight throughout your life. ”