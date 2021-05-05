Health Wealthy men live almost a decade older in Finland than the poor – Experts explain the reasons why high-income men live longer

An Espoo-based graduate engineer is likely to live 12 years longer than a low-income man in Kajaani. Health inequalities between men in Finland are among the highest in Western Europe, although our income inequalities are small by international standards. How can this be possible?

Finland is a very unequal country. This can be deduced when looking at statistics on male mortality.

High-income men live to an average age of 82 years. Low-income men are likely to die nearly a decade earlier, at about age 73.