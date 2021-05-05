Wednesday, May 5, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health Wealthy men live almost a decade older in Finland than the poor – Experts explain the reasons why high-income men live longer

by admin
May 5, 2021
in World
0

An Espoo-based graduate engineer is likely to live 12 years longer than a low-income man in Kajaani. Health inequalities between men in Finland are among the highest in Western Europe, although our income inequalities are small by international standards. How can this be possible?

Finland is a very unequal country. This can be deduced when looking at statistics on male mortality.

High-income men live to an average age of 82 years. Low-income men are likely to die nearly a decade earlier, at about age 73.

.
#Health #Wealthy #men #live #decade #older #Finland #poor #Experts #explain #reasons #highincome #men #live #longer

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Neymar, the "delicious dish" on the Mahrez "table!"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.