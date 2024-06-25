Health | “We think that heavy discharge is part of the problem” – A third of women suffer from a problem that could be treated

Health|Many women are just used to getting by and struggling with heavy periods, even though there are numerous treatments for them.

It’s not normal if you have to change a bandage or tampon every couple of hours during your period, says the gynecology specialist Emilia Huvinen.

Approximately one in three women suffer from heavy periods, but not all of them seek help for their problem.

“We think that abundant leaks are part of the issue and the situation has always been the same,” says Huvinen.