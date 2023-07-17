After the Cancer Research Agency – attached to the World Health Organization – declared aspartame a possible carcinogen, many doubts arose regarding the safety of consuming this sweetener and how to measure the amounts that each person can ingest daily safely. To clarify these aspects, in France 24 we spoke with Dr. Roxana Trejo Gonzalo, who assures that the WHO classification highlights the need for more research on the possible relationship between the consumption of this sweetener present in thousands of food products and cancer.

