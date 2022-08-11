THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, 11 August 2022, 14:16



The Ministry of Health calls on citizens to be careful about the harmful effects on the body that the high temperatures that will be recorded in the coming days in the Region of Murcia may have. Thus, from the Community they recommend taking extreme precautions in the face of the expected heat wave and that it will register temperatures above 40 degrees in most of the Region, and recalls that the presence of the 061 emergency and emergency teams in the areas with the highest influx of people on these dates.

The Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP) of San Pedro del Pinatar, Águilas and Mazarrón will have 24-hour staff, as will the Advanced Life Support with Nursing (SVAE) of La Manga Norte and the port of Mazarrón. The summer reinforcement of 061 is made up of 33 assistance vehicles, including nine SUAPs, one more than last year.

Children, the elderly and chronically ill



The manager of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), Francisco Ponce, stressed the importance of providing more comprehensive care to the most vulnerable people such as children, the elderly and patients with chronic diseases. In this sense, he appealed to “be careful, especially with these groups, to prevent and avoid situations arising from exposure to higher temperatures than usual.”

“High temperatures require paying special attention to babies and young children, the elderly and patients with pathologies that can be aggravated by heat and dehydration, such as cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological and metabolic diseases,” Ponce stressed. In the case of those who need medication regularly, he recalled that “it is important to keep medicines in cool places so that the heat does not alter their composition and effects.”

Symptoms of heat stroke



Heat stroke can present with a variety of symptoms. The most common are a fever of more than 40 degrees that does not go away easily, agitation, confusion or loss of consciousness, feeling hot and/or reddened skin, or having rapid breathing and pulse. If any of these symptoms last for more than an hour, it is necessary to notify a doctor immediately.

Suspicions of heat stroke are confirmed in the hospital setting, and the symptoms are different from heat-associated pathologies such as fainting or low blood pressure.