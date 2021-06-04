Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection warned against 3 medical products and means, for various reasons related to technical defects in manufacturing, while the Ministry lifted the suspension of registration of a fourth product, after the manufacturer established its drug efficacy. In detail, the Ministry warned against a medical method, whose use may result in clots and circulatory disorders, and recommended not to use it and return it to the supplier.

In a circular to all health facilities and health care practitioners, the Ministry stated that it is prohibited to use all batches of the medical device “Venovo Venous Stent System”, which is used to deliver a self-expanding stent to venous blood vessels to treat symptoms of venous outflow obstruction.

The ministry stated, that the manufacturer has withdrawn all batches from the mentioned method, due to a manufacturing problem that leads to not expanding the proximal end of the stent, as the end of the stent remains connected to the stent pad in the delivery system, which may cause injuries that include prolonging the surgical process, damaging the stent or Distortion, circulatory disorders affecting blood flow and the occurrence of thrombosis.

The Ministry recommended not to use all unexpired runs from the facility and return them to the supplier. Meanwhile, the Ministry decided to lift the suspension of the registration of the medical product “Omeprex (Omeprazole) 20mg Capsules”, after the Saudi Food and Drug Authority lifted the suspension of its registration after the manufacturer demonstrated the quality and effectiveness of the product by submitting a bioequivalence study to it.

In another context, the ministry warned against the medical product “BD Venflon Pro safety and Venflon Pro IV cannula”, after the manufacturer recalled all sterile EtO products due to increased reports of leakage from the injection port of sterile devices, but it does not affect sterile products by electron beam.

The Ministry recommended the need to ensure the availability of appropriate medical means, and stressed the need to ensure the presence of sufficient supplies of the mentioned medical means, to maintain the provision of appropriate health care, with the need to return the affected operations to the supplier.

In addition, the ministry warned of a number of operations of the medical device “A Li-Gator Single Use Laparoscopic Clip Applier”, due to its failure to work. The ministry demanded the necessity of communicating with the manufacturer to replace the medicinal product without any additional cost.