The Organization of Consumers and Users has warned about the health hazard a famous spice, traditionally used in Indian gastronomy and known as a ‘superfood’: the turmeric.

From the OCU they advise “use it only as a condiment, within a varied diet, unless a doctor prescribes a medicine that contains turmeric extract among its ingredients. ”

Nothing happens as long as turmeric is used to flavor recipes such as curry or as a natural food coloring for our meals, as long as an acceptable daily intake is made.

The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) establishes this limit for the use of curcumin as an additive (E 100) in 210 mg / day for an adult with a body weight of 70 kg so as not to take risks.

Possible risks



The spice of turmeric, known as the ‘poor man’s saffron’, It is obtained from the root of this herbaceous plant and different medicinal properties are attributed to it, such as, for example, act as an anti-inflammatory or combat biliary pathologies or arthritis, due to one of its components: the curcumin, a polyphenol.

However, studies conducted to analyze these beneficial properties of curcumin have not provided conclusive results. The European Food Safety Agency has not recognized any of these properties.

Turmeric is obtained from the root part / Fotolia – AdobeStock

The OCU warns of suspected liver damage that could cause the consumption of turmeric: “In 2019 in Italy the sale of several batches of a brand of turmeric supplement was paralyzed because they considered that it could be the possible cause of several cases of hepatitis. That alarm also spread to Belgium. The truth is that cases of hepatitis from taking turmeric supplements they are not something new and are being studied ”.

The Scientific Committee of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has evaluated the risk of consuming food supplements that contain curcumin as an ingredient. This committee has concluded that the acceptable daily intake of turmeric also “applies to when it is used as an ingredient in food supplements. However, in the plugins there may be, apart from the curcumin, other curcuminoids. Therefore, that ADI does not serve for the sum of all of them ”.

Furthermore, AESAN states that curcumin prevents the correct absorption of iron, that there is no evidence that its consumption is free of adverse effects in persons under 18 years of age and that this substance is transfers to babies through breast milk and they have not been able to identify how curcumin supplements affect pregnancy and breastfeeding.

recommendations



For this reason, the AESAN recommendations are avoid daily consumption of supplements containing curcumin by those under 18 years of age and pregnant and lactating women, as well as that the manufacturers of food supplements indicate on the product label the amount of substance they carry.