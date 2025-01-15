01/15/2025



Updated at 12:17 p.m.























The Ministry of Health wants to put an end to those cases in which heads of public hospital services combine their work with private healthcare. For this reason, Mónica García’s department has proposed to the unions, in the midst of negotiating the Framework Statute, to demand exclusivity for those professionals with responsibilities in public health centers.

García, who announced his proposal at a press conference, has assured that the text that his department has sent to the unions negotiating the Framework Statute has included a measure to recover the exclusivity complement and also require it for heads of service. , who will not be able to combine their work in the public sector with others in public health. The objective, he said, is that these professionals “have exclusive dedication to the health system” and can “prevent conflicts of interest.”

(news in extension)