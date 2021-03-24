The Ministry of Health has begun to survey the different autonomous communities to reach an agreement to close non-essential commerce at 8:00 p.m. during Holy Week as the main tool to avoid social contacts during the holidays.

The department headed by Carolina Darias, which is even considering the possibility of modifying the current decree of a state of alarm if necessary, hopes that this afternoon during the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System a minimum agreement can be reached to tighten the restrictions in the next few days to try to stop the fourth wave.

According to Health sources have revealed to this newspaper, it would not be a question of advancing the curfew, but of essentially forcing bars and restaurants to pull the blind before dark, which, experts understand, would significantly reduce the feared social contacts.

This measure, which may not be the only additional restriction, would be added to the autonomic perimetration in the peninsular communities during Holy Week and the last San José bridge, which was approved with the approval of all the territories except Madrid, which complied the decision of the Interterritorial Council, although he appealed it to justice.