The Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga said this Monday (18.Apr.2022) that the vaccine against covid-19 Coronavac should only be used in those who are between 5 and 18 years old. The change must be due to the end of the Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) of covid.

With the declaration of closure of the health emergency, rules that were linked to it lose their validity. This affects, for example, the emergency authorization granted to Coronavac by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). The ministry plans to publish an ordinance with the measure on Wednesday (20.abr), or until the weekend. The term will begin 30 days after the publication of the rule.

Last Thursday (Apr 14), the Ministry of Health asked Anvisa to maintain authorization for the emergency use of supplies used in the fight against covid for up to 365 days. In the request, the folder pleaded the continuity of the registration of Coronavac only for immunization of people between 5 and 18 years.

“For the primary vaccination schedule, in adults, this immunizing agent, I think there is a consensus in countries that have regulatory agencies like Anvisa, it is not used for the primary vaccination schedule. It can be used for the primary vaccination schedule here in Brazil for the age group between 5 and 18 years. This emergency record, the Ministry of Health asked Anvisa to keep that record.”declared the minister, in an interview.

Despite the request, Queiroga said that it will be possible for other age groups to complete the primary vaccination schedule (1st and 2nd doses) with Coronavac, if immunization has already started with this vaccine.

“Even with the end of Espin, those who did not complete the primary regimen and took Coronavac, can take Coronavac.”

Queiroga also stated that there is no scientific evidence to promote the definitive registration of Coronavac, nor for its use as a booster dose.

“More than a year later, we still haven’t been able to collect enough scientific evidence for this immunizer to have the definitive record”he said. “As a booster dose, this vaccine also lacks scientific evidence. Since scientific evidence is so valued today, this vaccine has no scientific evidence as a booster dose.”

In a note to Power 360the Butantan Institute, responsible for the production of Coronavac in Brazil, in partnership with the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, said it had not received a notification about the revocation of Espin or about changes in the emergency use of the immunizer.

“In this sense, there is no change in public health guidelines,” said the institute. “It is worth remembering that any government request must pass the vote of the Collegiate Board of Directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) which, if approved, must allow vaccines in emergency use to continue in use for a period of one year”.

“The Butantan Institute informs that it has not received any notification about the revocation of the State of Public Health Emergency of National Importance or about changing the permanence of the emergency use of the CoronaVac vaccine. In this sense, there is no change in public health guidelines.

“It is worth remembering that any government request must go through a vote by the Collegiate Board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) which, if approved, must allow vaccines in emergency use to continue in use for a period of one year.

“Butantan, confirming its commitment to the public health of the Brazilian people, continues in negotiations and in constant exchanges with Anvisa’s technical team so that the use of CoronaVac is extended to all audiences, including children from three to five years old.”