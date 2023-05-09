Gut and brain not only ‘talk’ to each other, but they influence each other, and what we eat can inflame our brain and lead us towards neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Annalisa Noce, associate professor of Nephrology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, is convinced of this, according to which “through the intestinal microbiota, i.e. the set of microorganisms that colonize the gastrointestinal system, communication is established with the central nervous system which in some cases can damage it”. How and when the expert herself clarifies it: “If you follow Western-style diets rich in saturated fats, salt and simple sugars, as well as low in dietary fiber”.

The role of diet in the development of dysfunctions related to the onset of chronic inflammatory diseases, including neuro-inflammatory diseases, “is becoming increasingly clear – explains Noce – It is no coincidence that the scientific community is focusing on the study of the mechanisms underlying low-grade chronic inflammatory responses and oxidative stress, factors involved in the onset of neurological pathologies, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.Among the numerous mechanisms highlighted, nutrients (macro- and micro-nutrients) and natural bioactive compounds, present in food, they seem to play a fundamental role”.

The Mediterranean diet, rich in fruit and vegetables, legumes and whole grains and low in simple sugars, saturated fats and red meats, has been associated with a reduced risk of developing inflammatory neurodegenerative diseases – reports a note – thanks to the modulation of intestinal microbiota. Conversely, a Western-style diet generates a low-grade chronic inflammatory state which correlates with an increased risk of developing neuro-inflammatory diseases, as well as their more rapid progression, as well as favoring “the proliferation of gram- negative – remarks Noce – such as Escherichia coli that produce endotoxins, which contribute to the development of a systemic inflammatory state that correlates to the onset of neuro-inflammatory pathologies”.

The intestinal microbiota “represents an essential component of systemic metabolism – underlines the expert – The bacteria that make it up perform numerous functions for the host (man) and are involved in the absorption of nutrients and in the synthesis of numerous metabolites, essential for human health.The intestinal microbiota also plays a fundamental role in the modulation of the functions of the immune system and the nervous system, both through the direct production of bioactive molecules, which influence the release of hormones and neurotransmitters, and through the regulation of the functions of immune cells, such as the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Therefore, the intestinal microbiota is able to communicate through a bidirectional axis that integrates the gastrointestinal system with the nervous system, whose functioning is essential for the maintenance of human health”.

“The Mediterranean diet is rich in bioactive molecules – concludes Noce – above all of vegetable origin, capable of exercising important beneficial actions for the human body, including an anti-inflammatory action. Among all the bioactive molecules, polyphenols, especially present in fruit and vegetables, seem to play a fundamental role. At the level of the intestine, the polyphenols undergo transformations by the bacteria of the intestinal microbiota to produce metabolites capable of exerting an anti-inflammatory action”. So green light to foods rich in polyphenols capable of counteracting neuro-inflammation, among these “extra virgin olive oil, blueberries, dark chocolate and green tea”.