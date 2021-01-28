The mobilization will eventually bear fruit. About 20,000 hospital civil servants, who have remained on the sidelines of the Health Segur since its conclusion last July, will finally receive the 183 euros net of salary increase from July 2021. If the unions applaud this certain progress for the personnel of the medico-social sectors of the hospital public service, the CGT points to the blind spots of these new measures. In private associative establishments, only a few professions will be affected by this upgrading, warns the health and social action federation. “Employees in administrative, educational and social, technical sectors remain completely excluded”, she notes, as well as child protection, addiction, integration and specialized prevention services. “Unacceptable”, summarizes the union. Mr. T.