Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the withdrawal of four batches of the product Acyclovir Sodium Injections, which is used to treat herpes infection in patients who suffer from immunodeficiency due to crystallization.

The ministry indicated that the product is not registered in the drug administration at the ministry, but that does not prevent its presence in some hospitals or private health centers, noting that the warning comes from the matter of ensuring the safety of patients who use such injections (needles).

The Ministry requested all health facilities and all health care practitioners not to prescribe any of these operations, and also addressed the manufacturer to voluntarily withdraw those operations to preserve the safety of patients and avoid complications.

The ministry indicated that the startups included Acyclovir. Sodium. Injection 50mg. Mg 20, operating number Looo155, the expiration date December 2021. The second batch number L000156, the expiration date January 2022, the third batch 50. 10 milligrams, bearing the number L000126 and the expiry date December 2021, the fourth batch 50 and 10 milligrams, the batch number L00027 and the expiration date 2021.